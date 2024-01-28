Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 96,422 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 96,422 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 98.5% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,709,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $120,233,000 after acquiring an additional 594,800 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.2% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 127,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 170,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

