Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

