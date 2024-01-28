Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in CME Group by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after buying an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,146 shares of company stock worth $4,406,954 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $206.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $173.42 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

