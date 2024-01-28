Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Sony Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.7 %

SONY stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average of $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

