Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. 3,367,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,926. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.