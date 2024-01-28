Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Down 48.6% in January

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Shares of Via Renewables stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. 14,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,349. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.7596 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.70%.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

