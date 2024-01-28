Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Short Interest Update

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 90,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 566,364 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCTR opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

