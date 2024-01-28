Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,371 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of KLA worth $93,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in KLA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 60,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in KLA by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 133,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,352,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.50.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $42.32 on Friday, hitting $599.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,694. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.63. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 109.25% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

