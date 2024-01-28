Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 145,651 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 806,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $63,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,418. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

