Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 479,643 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,670,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,643 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $116,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.00. 11,689,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,265,103. The company has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

