Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,573 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $95,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,086,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,416,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.