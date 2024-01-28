Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,017 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,017 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Duke Energy worth $88,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $245,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 23,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,554,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.19. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

