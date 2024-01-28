Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,129 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $105,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,031,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.39. 2,493,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.50. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

