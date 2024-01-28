Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,943,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Astec Industries worth $91,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. 89,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,975. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.65). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASTE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

