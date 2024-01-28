Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Nucor worth $65,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Nucor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $175.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.20 and a 200 day moving average of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

