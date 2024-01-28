Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,084 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $106,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,058. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

