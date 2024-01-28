Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 220,962 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 220,962 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $72,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Fluor by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Fluor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter worth about $31,143,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,298,000 after purchasing an additional 704,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 304,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $38.19 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

