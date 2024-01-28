Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 458,622 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 8.00% of AdvanSix worth $67,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 58.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASIX. CL King decreased their price target on AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $709.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.79. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $322.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.90 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

AdvanSix Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.