Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 58,294 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.63% of Rogers worth $88,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of ROG stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.97. 120,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,888. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.21. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $173.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $229.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROG

Rogers Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.