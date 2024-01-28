Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 546,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $113,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $211.98. 1,912,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,218. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.77 and its 200-day moving average is $213.96. The company has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

