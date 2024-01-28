Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 78,787 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $102,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.91 and a 200 day moving average of $192.99.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

