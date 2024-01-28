Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 790,241 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.92% of Signet Jewelers worth $94,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.88. The company had a trading volume of 474,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,793. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.01.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider William Brace sold 8,360 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $803,312.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,122.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Brace sold 8,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $803,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,920,122.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,203 shares of company stock valued at $11,194,188 over the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

