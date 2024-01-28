VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 71,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 36,859 shares.The stock last traded at $49.68 and had previously closed at $49.64.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 48,086 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $651,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

