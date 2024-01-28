VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 71,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 36,859 shares.The stock last traded at $49.68 and had previously closed at $49.64.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
