Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 22,947 shares.The stock last traded at $51.79 and had previously closed at $51.80.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VUSE. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 42.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 115.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 630.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

