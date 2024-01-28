Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the December 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Virco Mfg. Trading Up 0.9 %

Virco Mfg. stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 159,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 36.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

VIRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Virco Mfg.

In other Virco Mfg. news, VP Patricia Levine Quinones sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $44,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,203 shares in the company, valued at $797,401.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $52,472. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

