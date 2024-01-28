Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 59,385 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $267.94 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $272.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.50.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

