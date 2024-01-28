Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $288.48.

Get Visa alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.94. 8,586,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.85. The stock has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $272.86.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.