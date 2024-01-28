Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 343,600 shares. Approximately 29.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMAR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 79,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $8.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.02. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 102.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vision Marine Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vision Marine Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vision Marine Technologies by 197.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. It offers e-motion electric powertrain systems; e-motion electric outboards; electric boats; boat parts and related maintenance services; short-term rental of electric boats; and boat club membership; as well as manufactures customized electric boats.

