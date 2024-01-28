Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $158.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VC. Citigroup raised shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visteon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.20.

VC opened at $118.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day moving average of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74. Visteon has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,497 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

