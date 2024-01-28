Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528,054 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for 3.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned approximately 0.78% of Vistra worth $95,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at $67,462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,716,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 1,767.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after buying an additional 1,393,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 3,796.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after buying an additional 1,248,518 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VST opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

