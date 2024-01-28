Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) PT Raised to $16.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VITL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of Vital Farms stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,005. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $621.09 million, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. Analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,710,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,960,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,710,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,960,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $314,084.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,680 over the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 582.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1,010.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

