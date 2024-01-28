Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VZLA has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.85 to C$3.20 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

