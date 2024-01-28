Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vonovia Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:VONOY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,484. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vonovia will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.