VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Up 627.8% in January

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 627.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VPR Brands Stock Performance

Shares of VPR Brands stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. 109,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,950. VPR Brands has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Get VPR Brands alerts:

VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.