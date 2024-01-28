W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,676 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.47. 1,776,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,216. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $85.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.