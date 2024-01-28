W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.38.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.