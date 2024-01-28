Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

