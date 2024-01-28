Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE WMT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,248,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $159.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.