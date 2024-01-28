Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $154.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.63 and a 200 day moving average of $140.10. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $154.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

