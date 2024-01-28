Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $154.41. 985,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,476. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.10.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

