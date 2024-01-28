WCF Bancorp, Inc. (WCFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on February 9th

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

WCF Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

WCFB stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. WCF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

