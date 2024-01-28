Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of Webster Financial worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBS stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

