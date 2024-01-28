Wedbush Lowers Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $24.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COLB. UBS Group upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

COLB traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,822. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,272.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 240.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 672,493 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 55.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 89.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

