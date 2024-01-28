Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.23

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $4.42. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 106,319 shares trading hands.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
