Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

EAD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 156,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,234. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $7.05.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 381,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,988 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

