Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
EAD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 156,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,234. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $7.05.
Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.