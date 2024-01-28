West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Short Interest Update

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,704,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 9,944,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,753.3 days.
West China Cement Price Performance
OTCMKTS WCHNF opened at $0.11 on Friday. West China Cement has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.
About West China Cement
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than West China Cement
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for West China Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West China Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.