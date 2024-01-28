West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 7th

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:WST opened at $361.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.00. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $258.95 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

