Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issues Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $67.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $81.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

