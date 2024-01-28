Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the December 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

