Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the December 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.71.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
