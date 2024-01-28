Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Up 148.2% in January

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 148.2% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of WIW stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 8.6%.
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
